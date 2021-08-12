Routine operations cancelled at Borders General Hospital as bed pressure grows

All scheduled routine operations at Borders General Hospital have been cancelled because of mounting pressure on beds.

NHS Borders has described the decision to take this action as "difficult" and "unavoidable" and has been partially caused by an increase in admissions of patients with Covid-19. The hospital, which is outside Melrose, is treating 12 patients with Covid-19 as of 8am today.

The health board has stated that anyone who is affected is being contacted directly.

A spokesperson for NHS Borders said: "In common with health boards across Scotland, we are currently facing significant pressure in the Borders General Hospital and across the wider health system. There is very high demand for in-patient beds, including rising numbers of patients who are being admitted with Covid-19.

As a result we have taken the difficult decision to cancel all scheduled routine operations for the remainder of this week and next week. Affected patients are being contacted directly.

We fully recognise the distress caused by this unavoidable decision and are truly sorry. We can assure you that the situation remains under constant review. All urgent, cancer and emergency surgeries will continue during this time. NHS Borders

Following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland this week, the health board has urged people to act responsibly to help prevent the spread of the virus. The trust has also encouraged people to come forward to be vaccinated.

It has also called for the public to treat NHS staff in the Scottish Borders with "the respect they deserve".

Covid-19 is still circulating, is highly transmissible and continues to pose a threat to us. We also know that it can affect people of any age, so please protect yourself and your loved ones by coming forward to get vaccinated. This also includes coming forward when it is time for your second dose to ensure that you have greater protection against Covid-19. NHS Borders

For more details about getting vaccinated in the Scottish Borders, click here.