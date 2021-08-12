School pupils and staff in Dumfries and Galloway urged to take Covid-19 tests

Pupils and staff at secondary schools in Dumfries and Galloway have been urged to get a Covid-19 test before they return to the classroom next week.

National guidelines say should take a lateral flow device (LFT) test one to two days before returning to school, which should then be followed by regular twice-weekly testing.

This call has come in a joint statement from NHS Dumfries and Galloway and Dumfries and Galloway Council.

It has come after it was reported that there had been an increase in Covid-19 cases in the district.

Public health consultant Dr Andrew Rideout emphasised the importance of testing and also pointed out that 16 and 17-year-old can now receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

In the first instance, this will help identify cases before term restarts, helping to avoid the coronavirus being introduced into schools. Ongoing testing will help identify any subsequent cases, especially those where there might not be any symptoms for that person. Dr Andrew Rideout

Dumfries and Galloway Council education committee chairman Councillor Jeff Leaver added: “Our headteachers are looking forward to reopening our schools and having classrooms full of young people again. The Scottish Government has updated their guidance which means that no longer will whole classes have to self-isolate following the identification of a positive case. This is very good news.

“However, coupled with this is the need for all young people to be vigilant and observe the mitigations within our schools. Regular, asymptomatic testing will enhance the confidence of our school communities by helping to identify cases of Covid early."

Testing is everyone’s responsibility. We want our schools to be safe places for all our staff and young people to teach and learn in. Cllr Jeff Leaver, Dumfries and Galloway Council

For full information on testing in Dumfries and Galloway click here. For full information on vaccination opportunities, click here.