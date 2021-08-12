Small rise in Covid-19 cases in Cumbria

Cumbria has seen a two per cent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last week.

Across the county, there were 1056 new cases of the virus. Allerdale had the highest number of these with 235 new cases while Copeland had the highest rate of new cases with 326 per 100,000 population.

Rates in Copeland and Barrow are both above the national and regional averages (298 (national) and 292 (North West) new cases per 100,000 of the population).

The number and rate of new cases in Eden, Carlisle and South Lakeland has dropped.

In prior weeks, case increases were concentrated among the youngest age groups, while this week the 30-39 age group accounted for the greatest number of new cases 169 new cases. The reasons for this have not been identified.

Thirty-six new patients were admitted to hospital across the county’s two NHS Trusts with COVID-19 in week ending 10 August, up from 33 the previous week.

In terms of vaccinations, 76 per cent of the county’s population have now received their second dose, above the rate for England of 70 per cent.

Matthew Saunders, public health consultant for Cumbria said:

Cumbria has experienced only a small increase in new cases this week following several successive weeks of decreasing rates. Broadly speaking, case rates look to have plateaued in the county, though there are still around 1000 new cases each week. In contrast, national and regional case rates have started to rise again. Matthew Saunders, Cumbria County Council

He encouraged people to continue following advice on social distancing, hand hygiene and face coverings.