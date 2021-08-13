Play video

A new festival celebrating one of the region's most famous writers, Sir Walter Scott, begins this weekend.

This is designed to mark 250 years since his birth. He was born in Edinburgh but spent much of his life in the Scottish Borders, where he wrote many of his novels.

As part of the year-long celebrations, 'ScottFest' will be held at Abbotsford House - his home in the Borders - which is near Galashiels.

