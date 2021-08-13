Views wanted on future of South Lakeland
People have been urged to give their views on a major plan for the future of part of the Lake District.
South Lakeland District Council (SLDC) has set up a virtual exhibition space, online survey and document library where people can find out about the authority's local plan.
Traditionally such events are held in-person in community buildings but this new system has been set up in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The plan is at a stage called 'Issues and Options’ and people have until 30 September to share their thoughts on everything it covers. This includes homes and jobs up to 2040, as well to how its character and landscapes can be protected.
People can also join a virtual drop-in session with officers from the council’s Local Plan team. These sessions are being held twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Councillor Helen Chaffey, SLDC’s portfolio holder for housing and the local plan, said:
Watch the shocking moment a car nearly collides with a train in the Lake District
The council is presenting some of the key emerging themes based on people's comments. These are:
Tackling climate change
Where should new developments should go?
Market towns, villages and rural areas
Health
Housing needs
A sustainable economy
Greener travel, transport and infrastructure
Enhancing the natural and built environment.
For full details, click here.