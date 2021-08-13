Views wanted on future of South Lakeland

People have been urged to give their views on a major plan for the future of part of the Lake District.

South Lakeland District Council (SLDC) has set up a virtual exhibition space, online survey and document library where people can find out about the authority's local plan.

Traditionally such events are held in-person in community buildings but this new system has been set up in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plan is at a stage called 'Issues and Options’ and people have until 30 September to share their thoughts on everything it covers. This includes homes and jobs up to 2040, as well to how its character and landscapes can be protected.

People can also join a virtual drop-in session with officers from the council’s Local Plan team. These sessions are being held twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Councillor Helen Chaffey, SLDC’s portfolio holder for housing and the local plan, said:

We want people to think about not just the here and now, but what is best for the future of the area – the things that your children or grandchildren will want from future development. The Local Plan will look ahead to 2040 and beyond so it’s a long-term plan. We want the Local Plan to be everyone’s plan for the future of South Lakeland. Councillor Helen Chaffey, South Lakeland District Concil

2024 Date the local plan comes into effect

The council is presenting some of the key emerging themes based on people's comments. These are:

Tackling climate change

Where should new developments should go?

Market towns, villages and rural areas

Health

Housing needs

A sustainable economy

Greener travel, transport and infrastructure

Enhancing the natural and built environment.

For full details, click here.