New footage shows the moment a "catastrophic" crash was only narrowly avoided after a car drove into the path of an oncoming train at a Lake District level crossing.

Network Rail has released the footage of the near miss at a level crossing on the Windermere branch line at Burneside - which does not have barriers - as a safety warning to drivers.

This car was so close to being struck the camera angle only captures its roof as it drives straight over the tracks.

The incident, which happened shortly after 9am on 29 July, has been described by senior railway staff as one of the closest near misses they’ve ever seen.

Simon Shipperd, level crossing manager for Network Rail, said:

Not only did this car driver put themselves in serious danger, they also put the train driver and passengers at risk too. This is careless driving on a shocking level. Our advice is simple – however tempting it is to jump the lights - don’t do it – you’re putting lives at risk. Simon Shipperd, Network Rail

His comments have been echoes by Chris Jackson, regional director at train operator Northern.

It’s unbelievable that anyone would take such risks at level crossings.“The potential impact of such a risk is catastrophic and it is only through good fortune that this incident did not result in something far more serious.“It is vital that road users and pedestrians respect crossings and follow all instructions to ensure they are used safely. Chris Jackson, Northern

Mr Jackson added that the company would work with both Network Rail and British Transport Police to trace rule-breakers.

Network Rail has reissued guidance on how to use level crossings safely as a driver.

Motorists should:

Always be prepared to stop at a crossing.

Understand the warnings (lights, barriers, alarms).

If the warnings activate, stop – unless it is not to do so.

Remain stationary until all the warnings stop.

Check that the exit is clear before driving across.

