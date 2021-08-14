Police make seven arrests after fighting in Appleby

Cumbria Police have made a number of arrests after fighting broke out on The Sands in Appleby on Friday, at around 4:30pm near The Grapes.

A total of seven men were arrested – five on suspicion of affray and two on suspicion of public order offences. The seven are currently in police custody.

A number of people involved suffered cuts and bruises and facial injuries. However, it is currently believed that anyone has suffered injuries more significant than this.

Our officers acted swiftly and made a significant number of arrests at the scene. “This incident will be investigated fully. There is zero tolerance for anyone who makes the decision to travel to Appleby and behave violently. Superintendent Matt Kennerley, Cumbria Police

Cumbria Police is investigating the incident but is urging anyone who witnessed what occurred or who has video footage to contact the police immediately.