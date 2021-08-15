77-year-old man dies in crash on A686 near Langwathby

A man has died following a crash on the A686 near Langwathby. Police were called at 10.27am on the 14 August, after a collision between a BMW motorcycle and a Dacia Sandero.

The motorcycle rider, a 77-year-old man from the Preston area, died from his injuries.

The people in the Dacia were uninjured.

The road was closed for five hours whilst a forensic collision investigation was carried out.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact PC 2471 Kitchin or Sgt 1929 Bainbridge of the Mobile Support Group on 101.