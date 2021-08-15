Four charged following disorder at The Sands on Friday

Police made seven arrests on Friday following disorder on The Sands in Appleby.

Four have now been charged, a 19-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 44-year-old man have each been charged with two counts of assault by beating and one count of violent disorder.

They have all been remanded in police custody to attend court tomorrow (16 Aug).

A 16-year-old was charged with two counts of common assault and one count of violent disorder.

He is due in court on 21 September, 2021.