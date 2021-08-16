Four in hospital following crash in south Cumbria

Four people have been hospitalised following a crash in Cumbria which involved an HGV and a Nissan Juke.

It happened on the A590 near Levens in South Lakeland at about 8.45am today.

The 44-year-old man driving the car and a 40-year-old woman passenger have been taken to Preston Royal Hospital, both with injuries described as "serious".

Two teenage boys in the car were both taken to hospital in other parts of the North West by air ambulance.

A 15-year-old went to Alder Hay Hospital in Liverpool while a 13-year-old was taken for treatment in Manchester. Their conditions have also been described as "serious".

The 28-year-old driver of the HGV, from Lancaster, was uninjured. He was arrested in connection with the collision.

Cumbria Contabulary have urged anyone with any information on the collision to come forward. They can contact officers on 101, quoting incident 36 of August 16.