Three appear in court accused of violent disorder during Appleby horse fair

A father and two sons have appeared in court accused of violent disorder after fighting broke out at the Appleby Horse Fair.

Bernard McGinley, 44, Cornelius McGinley, 22, and 19-year-old Barney McGinley jointly face three allegations following an incident in the town on Friday which resulted in several people suffering injuries.

One charge alleges violent disorder, and two other charges allege the assault of two different males — a father and his 14-year-old son — by beating.

The three defendants appeared separately in the dock at Carlisle’s magistrates’ court this afternoon to face the charges and in turn they pleaded not guilty.

Magistrates heard an outline of the allegations from prosecutor Rachel Dixon, who said of the defendants: “Their case is that they were all acting in self-defence.”

The older male complainant, the court heard, had lost consciousness, attended hospital and was initially suspected to have suffered facial fractures. However, his injuries were limited to cuts and bruises.

His son did not require any medical attention.

Bernard McGinley, of Gibbon Lane, Thorne, Doncaster; Cornelius McGinley and Barney McGinley, both of no fixed address; were remanded in custody by the magistrates.

They are next due to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 14th September.

Police made a total of seven arrests on Friday following disorder, on The Sands in the area of the Grapes pub, at around 4-30pm.

Thousands of people had descended on the town for an historic event which was cancelled in 2020 and postponed this year amid the COVID pandemic.

A Cumbria police spokesman issued a public appeal for any witnesses to Friday’s incident or those with video footage to come forward.

On Saturday, police then increased their resources and implemented a legal order giving officers enhanced stop and search powers.

Intelligence suggested people were planning to visit to the fair intent on causing serious violence as part of what police said were “ongoing feuds between different groups”.

The public were also informed that armed officers were likely to be seen at the event.

Superintendent Matt Kennerley had said on Saturday: “Anyone who is seeking to come to the fair to act violently is no friend to those of us, including Appleby people and the gypsy and traveller people, who wish for the horse fair to be an enjoyable and safe environment for all.”