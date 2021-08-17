New trail celebrates Cumbrian street art in Carlisle

Play video

A new kind of art is being celebrated in the old city of Carlisle.

A street art trail has been set up to showcase the growing number of murals of this kind of work which has appeared on its walls over the last few years.

Ben Heslop, who has helped set this up, brought the first example to the city in 2018 and has been astonished with the way they have taken off in the city.

His trail takes in 14 different pieces, each of which has a QR code to scan which will provide people with information about the mural.

He said:

It's really good to look back and think about when we had that first piece and we weren't sure how it was going to go or what the city was going to think of it. Some people find it hard to interact with art when it's in the traditional setting of a gallery or a museum. Some people feel it's not for them, some people just don't naturally access art unless it's in front of them. Ben Heslop

An example of street art murals in Carlisle. Credit: ITV Border

The trail has been supported by Paul Walker, of Discover Carlisle, who said: