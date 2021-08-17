New trail celebrates Cumbrian street art in Carlisle
A new kind of art is being celebrated in the old city of Carlisle.
A street art trail has been set up to showcase the growing number of murals of this kind of work which has appeared on its walls over the last few years.
Ben Heslop, who has helped set this up, brought the first example to the city in 2018 and has been astonished with the way they have taken off in the city.
His trail takes in 14 different pieces, each of which has a QR code to scan which will provide people with information about the mural.
He said:
The trail has been supported by Paul Walker, of Discover Carlisle, who said: