Road closed in Scottish Borders after two vehicle crash
A road in the Scottish Borders is closed following a two-vehicle crash there this morning.
This happened at about 7.15am on the A699 near it's turn-off onto the A68 at St Boswells and involved a car and a lorry.
No details have been released on any casualties from the collision.
The road remains closed between the St Boswells turn-off and the Bowden turn-off at the B6359 while Police Scotland carry out investigations at the scene.
Officers have said it may remain closed for the rest of the day.