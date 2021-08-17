Woman sentenced for her role in violence which sparked attempted murder probe

A woman has been handed a jail term for inflicting initial violence on a Carlisle householder who was swiftly subjected to a separate vicious attack which led police to launch an attempted murder investigation.

Rachel Louise Gent, 37, went into the Botchergate flat of a female who was said to have started a relationship with her ex-partner on 20th August last year, the city’s crown court heard.

Gent was intoxicated and, when police later caught up with her, she had the woman’s blood on her clothing. She later admitted an actual bodily harm assault, accepting she struck the victim four times and did not notice any substantial injuries by the time she left the scene.

Police on Botchergate last year.

However, others were then involved as the woman subsequently sustained “atrocious” injuries which left her unconscious and needing hospital treatment. Police initially launched an attempted murder probe as they rounded up suspects in the aftermath.

Judge Nicholas Barker heard Gent, of no fixed address, had served almost 12 months in custody since the incident. He imposed a 20-month prison sentence but noted she was likely to be released immediately on account of the time already served.

“You went to her home angered and aggressive because you believed, rightly or wrongly, that she had been in a relationship with your partner,” said Judge Barker of her attack.

“So there can be no doubt that you attended her home at least aggressive, and at least intent on settling a score.”

Of the later violence which did not involve Gent, the judge said of the injured woman: “She was the victim of a vicious assault that rendered her unconscious and seriously injured.”

*Graeme Thompson, 37, of Borrowdale Gardens, Carlisle, has admitted a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent reflecting his more serious role in the violence. His case has been adjourned for a detailed neurological assessment.

He is due to be sentenced on October 8, and has been remanded in custody in the meantime.