The family of a 77-year-old man who died after an accident on the A686 have paid tribute to his life.

Terry Derbyshire, from Ingol, Preston, was the rider of a BMW motorcycle which collided with a Dacia Sandero shortly before 10.30am on Saturday 14 August.

Paying tribute to his life, Mr Derbyshire’s family said:

“We would like to thank the police and paramedics in Cumbria for their assistance at the scene of the accident and to staff at the RVI Newcastle upon Tyne and the Great North Air Ambulance crew for their care and dedication. We would also like to acknowledge the comfort given by his biking buddies.

“Terry was a keen mason and biker and a member of SLAM (South Lancs Advanced Motorists). He was a lovely, gentle, man who gave his help willingly to anyone who needed it and his loss will be deeply felt by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, brother and his many friends.”

Officers are continuing their investigation and appeal for witnesses to get in touch.

Anyone that has any information regarding the collision is asked to contact PC 2471 Kitchin or Sgt 1929 Bainbridge of the Mobile Support Group on 101.