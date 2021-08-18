Play video

Tim Farron MP, Westmorland and Lonsdale

Members of Parliament form the Border region have been recalled to Parliament to debate the situation unfolding in Afghanistan.

MPs weren't due to return until September the 6th, but the decision has come amid mounting pressure following the Taliban's seizing of control of the country.MPs are expected to to vent their anger and frustration when they return, with many arguing that the west has been humiliated by insurgents with just basic weaponry.

The Liberal Democrat Westmorland and Lonsdale MP Tim Farron took to social media to say the West had 'betrayed' the people of Afghanistan.

Speaking earlier this week the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it's important that the West collaborates:

"I think it is very important that the West should work collectively to get over to that new government - be it by the Taliban or anybody else - that nobody wants Afghanistan once again to be a breeding ground for terror and we don't think it is in the interests of the people of Afghanistan that it should lapse back into that pre-2001 status."

"What the UK will be doing is working with our partners in the UN Security, in Nato, to get that message over. We don't want anybody to bilaterally recognise the Taliban.