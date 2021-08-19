Afghanistan: Borders council leader 'speaking to government about refugees'

The Scottish Borders should be ready to "do its bit" when it comes to helping Afghani refugees, according to the area's council leader.

Shona Haslam, the Conservative leader of Scottish Borders Council, has said that she has already spoken to the British Government about the situation in Afghanistan following the country's takeover by the Taliban.

Cllr Haslam pointed to the fact that refugees from Syria had been rehomed in the district following the humanitarian crisis there.

She said:

We have a moral obligation to help those Afghans who have helped the British effort and those who are fleeing the hard line Taliban regime. Scottish Borders Council are already in dialogue with UK ministers and I am ready to help assist wherever necessary. Cllr Shona Haslam, Scottish Borders Council

A spokesperson for the authority said: "Scottish Borders Council has been engaging with the Scottish Government regarding our willingness to welcome refugees from Afghanistan. We are continuing to work with partners to ensure that we have everything in place to make this possible."

Foreign nationals as well as Afghans are arrive in the UK on Tuesday evening. Credit: PA

Up to 20,000 Afghans will be taken up in the UK's resettlement scheme, with 5,000 due to be accepted in the next 12 months, the government announced on Wednesday.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has not yet discussed the issue.

A Cumbria County Council spokesperson said:

With the deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan, Government has indicated it will be considering a new resettlement scheme to meet the needs of people now fleeing the country, we await further details but stand ready to help. Cumbria County Council

They also pointed out that the county had become home 258 refugees since 2017 under the existing Government refugee resettlement schemes, which included four families from Afghanistan earlier this summer.

Under those schemes, the county has already pledged to resettle a further 137.