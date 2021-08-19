Cumbrian rider proud of signs urging drivers to slow down after horse lost life

Play video

A Cumbrian horse rider has successfully campaigned to have signs put up on a road near Penrith showing drivers how to safely pass people out riding.

Francesca Kennedy was severely injured in a crash, in which her horse was killed. The driver responsible admitted careless driving and was today fined £200 and given nine penalty points on his licence.

She and her horse were hit by a car. She was flown to hospital but has made an incredible recovery from her injuries, partially because her horse Bart took the brunt of the impact. He had a fractured pelvis and spine and had to be put to sleep.

Francesca believes that Bart would be proud of the action she has taken following his death.

She said:

At the yard that Bart was kept at we have little children. And the little children come out onto this road they hack with us and if that wasn't Bart - because Bart, he's a hero. Absolute hero took the full impact of the whole thing it's why I'm stood here today - if that was one of the little girls and their ponies it would be a different story Francesca Kennedy

We have drivers speed past us, we could probably touch them, like just put our arm out and touch the car. There's been a few near misses where one of the girls has actually fallen off but has been ok and the horse has been okay. Motorbikes we have the problem where they rev past us and think because they're small they're not going to touch us or scare us but actually it frightens the horses more. Francesca Kennedy

PC Norman Black, a collision reduction officer with Cumbria Constabulary, added:

Slow down, be prepared to stop. Wait for the rider to indicate to either come on or slow down. The horse cannot see behind itself so if a bike or a car's coming up fast they won't hear the vehicle approaching. PC Norman Black, Cumbria Constabulary

More than a thousand incidents were reported last year with 46 horses killed. That is half the number from the year before, with fewer cars on the road in the pandemic.