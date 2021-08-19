Scheduled routine operations at Borders General cancelled until September 5

Borders General Hospital has cancelled all scheduled routine operations for the rest of this month.

NHS Borders announced on August 12 that these kinds of procedures would be cancelled for two weeks.

This afternoon, it has announced that this situation would be extended until September 5 because of "very high demand for in-patient beds" at the hospital, outside Melrose. This includes an increase in patients who need treatment for Covid-19.

The health board has also announced that anyone affected would be contacted directly.

A spokesperson for the health board said:

"Taking this decision is not easy but it is necessary to make sure that we are able to continue vital services during this challenging time.

We are truly sorry to those that this decision affects. However we hope that you understand that patient and staff safety is our top priority, including providing the highest quality of care and support. We can assure you that the situation remains under constant review. All urgent, cancer and emergency surgeries will continue during this time. NHS Borders

They added: "We are currently reviewing our Outpatient appointment lists to identify if we need to reduce some of this activity. It is important to note that this is currently being reviewed, please continue to attend your appointment unless you are contacted by a member of our team - we will contact anyone affected directly."

The spokesperson also urged people to treat NHS staff with respect and to act respobsibly when it came to Covid-19 by following rules and guidance on the virus. They also urged everyone to make sure they come forward for their first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

