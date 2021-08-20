A health watchdog has told Morecambe Bay NHS Trust that it needs to make significant improvements, following a recent inspection.

The Care Quality Commission carried out an unannounced inspection of the urgent and emergency care services, surgery, and maternity services in April and May.

It comes two days after the Trust was placed into the equivalent of special measures. During the inspection, CQC also became aware of concerns about the stroke pathway for patients and included an unannounced responsive inspection of this service at Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Furness General Hospital at the same time.

This recent inspection of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust makes disappointing reading. We found a significant downturn in the quality of services provided by the trust, and patients were not receiving the standard of care they deserve. Ann Ford, CQC's deputy chief inspector of hospitals in the north

Ann Ford, CQC's deputy chief inspector of hospitals in the north, added: "In the past, Morecambe Bay has demonstrated that it is capable of making some sustained improvements to the quality of services. Surgical services at both Furness General Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary is one example where they have managed to maintain a sustained improvement over time.

"It is very disappointing however, that this good work has not been replicated throughout the trust. The improvements which were demonstrated at previous inspections of Furness General Hospital's maternity department have not been sustained and the service has deteriorated, affecting patients and staff.

"However, this does not detract from the excellent work carried out be staff within the trust who, on the whole are providing care, treating patients with compassion sometimes under difficult circumstances.

"While we understand that the leadership team is trying to resolve the issues, it's clear to us the trust is unable to do so without support.