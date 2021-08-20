Our region is officially in the race to become the next UK City of Culture.

The Borderlands region - which is made up of the council areas of Cumbria county, Carlisle city, Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders and Northumberland - is one of 20 places around the country hoping to get the title in 2025.

A partnership between the five members of the region was announced in July.

Today, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) - which delivers the title with the devolved assemblies - confirmed that Borderlands was on the list of bidders.

This news has been welcomed in our region.

Dumfriesshire MP David Mundell said:

The competition looks set to be tough, but I believe the Borderlands is in a strong position to make a winning bid, and there is no doubt that being crowned the UK’s next City of Culture would be a great accolade which recognised some of the extraordinary creativity we have here in Dumfriesshire and across the wider Borderlands region. David Mundell MP

He added: “Apart from the strong cultural offer that will underpin it, the fact that the Borderlands is making a cross-border bid gives it a particular uniqueness that should help it stand out from the rest of the pack."

John Lamont, the MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, said:

There is tough competition from all four corners of the United Kingdom but I believe the Borderlands has a unique culture that would flourish under the spotlight of holding the title. From our Common Ridings here in the Borders to the beauty of Cumbria there is a real smorgasbord on offer. John Lamont MP

UK City of Culture is a competition run by the DCMS every four years.

Having the title can provide a huge boost to tourism in the winning area. The DCMS has also stated that it can bring "communities together to showcase the place where they live to the country and the world".

Coventry has had the title in 2021 and it has received more than £15.5m in Government support for the year.

The DCMS will offer areas on the longlist grants of £40,000 to support their applications. The winner, will be announced next year.

Sir Phil Redmond, Chair of the City of Culture Expert Advisory Panel, said:

The three previous title holders have demonstrated the transformative and catalytic effect culture can bring about, even within places that have been ultimately unsuccessful but have gone on to develop collaborative and sustainable partnerships. Sir Phil Redmond

He added: "The list for 2025 also demonstrates the breadth of ambition, aspiration and innovation that exists from coast to coast and nation to nation across the UK and I am looking forward to that challenge of immersing myself once again in the UK’s rich seam of creativity."

