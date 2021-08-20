Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and Scottish Borders in Borderlands bid to be UK City of Culture 2025
Our region is officially in the race to become the next UK City of Culture.
The Borderlands region - which is made up of the council areas of Cumbria county, Carlisle city, Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders and Northumberland - is one of 20 places around the country hoping to get the title in 2025.
A partnership between the five members of the region was announced in July.
Today, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) - which delivers the title with the devolved assemblies - confirmed that Borderlands was on the list of bidders.
This news has been welcomed in our region.
Dumfriesshire MP David Mundell said:
He added: “Apart from the strong cultural offer that will underpin it, the fact that the Borderlands is making a cross-border bid gives it a particular uniqueness that should help it stand out from the rest of the pack."
John Lamont, the MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, said:
Great Tapestry of Scotland to go on show at new permanent gallery
UK City of Culture is a competition run by the DCMS every four years.
Having the title can provide a huge boost to tourism in the winning area. The DCMS has also stated that it can bring "communities together to showcase the place where they live to the country and the world".
Coventry has had the title in 2021 and it has received more than £15.5m in Government support for the year.
The DCMS will offer areas on the longlist grants of £40,000 to support their applications. The winner, will be announced next year.
Sir Phil Redmond, Chair of the City of Culture Expert Advisory Panel, said:
He added: "The list for 2025 also demonstrates the breadth of ambition, aspiration and innovation that exists from coast to coast and nation to nation across the UK and I am looking forward to that challenge of immersing myself once again in the UK’s rich seam of creativity."
Read more: