Cumbrian police deal with more than 70 road offences in two-week campaign
Police in Cumbria handed out 76 traffic offence reports and the county's force took part in a fortnight-long nationwide campaign.
This saw officers target speeding drivers and others who were being a menace on the roads.
Thirty-six drivers were also reported to court for driving over the road’s limit with officers also verbally warning 54.
A traffic offence report is a penalty notice specifically designed for motoring issues.
He added: “I would urge all road users to drive safely and appropriately – the laws are in place to protect everyone so please do not risk the possibility of accidents and, worst case scenario, fatalities.
“The message is clear: anyone who is caught breaking the law will be dealt with appropriately by the police.”
