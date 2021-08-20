Cumbrian police deal with more than 70 road offences in two-week campaign

Police in Cumbria handed out 76 traffic offence reports and the county's force took part in a fortnight-long nationwide campaign.

This saw officers target speeding drivers and others who were being a menace on the roads.

Thirty-six drivers were also reported to court for driving over the road’s limit with officers also verbally warning 54.

A traffic offence report is a penalty notice specifically designed for motoring issues.

Sergeant Craig Hynes from the force's mobile support group said:

It’s disappointing to see that drivers are still speeding at excess putting themselves and other road users at risk. We will look to investigate those who drive dangerously on our roads. It’s important that we all educate ourselves on the consequences, even a few miles over can increase the risk of a collision being fatal or causing serious injury. Sgt Craig Hynes, Cumbria Constabulary

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said:

This two-week long operation is just a snippet of what the police do year-round, but it gives us a strong idea of how many people are still driving dangerously on Cumbria’s roads. Dangerous driving is a selfish act, I would like to remind anyone who drives recklessly that not only are you placing yourself in danger but you’re risking the lives of other innocent drivers, passengers and pedestrians. Peter McCall, Cumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

He added: “I would urge all road users to drive safely and appropriately – the laws are in place to protect everyone so please do not risk the possibility of accidents and, worst case scenario, fatalities.

“The message is clear: anyone who is caught breaking the law will be dealt with appropriately by the police.”

