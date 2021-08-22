A 15-year-old schoolboy who almost drowned in Ullswater earlier this summer has urged others to take care around water in a video posted by Cumbria Fire & Rescue.

Mahmood Desai, from Preston, got into difficulties whilst swimming with his cousin and a couple who rushed to rescue them were widely praised after the family tracked them down to offer their thanks.

Speaking to ITV Border, Mahmood said the couple had "saved his life" as well as his uncle and cousin.

Now the teen is fronting a water safety message from Cumbria Fire & Rescue urging others to take care.

In the video - posted on Twitter - Mahmood says "We know that spending time around our rivers and lakes can be done safely, but it is also a dangerous place. Water can - and does - kill."