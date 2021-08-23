New equipment has been installed to help predict future flooding in the Lake District village of Glenridding.

River monitoring appliances will be used to monitor Glenridding Beck, with the information it collects used to inform the Environment Agency's flood warning service and its response operations.

This monitoring station replaces an existing, more basic gauge which was installed as a temporary measure five years ago. The agency has described the equipment as "more resilient" adding that it "uses state-of the-art technology to monitor water levels on Glenridding Beck, even in extreme conditions".

Glenridding was badly affected by flooding during Storm Desmond in 2015 and has flooded several more times since then.

The aim of this new technology is to help people who live there make preparations as far in advance as possible if flooding is expected.

Stewart Mounsey, area flood and coastal risk manager for Cumbria, said:

We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority. Our new monitoring station will play a vital role in helping us protect local people by providing information needed to predict high flows and alert the Glenridding community when flooding is expected, giving more time to react and prepare. Stewart Mounsey, Environment Agency

The Environment Agency will also install a new rain gauge in the upper catchment of Glenridding Beck at Green Side Mines later this year. This will provide rainfall data directly above Glenridding village to further help improve the flood warning service.

The Glenridding flood defence works, which involved removing 18,000 tons of gravel from the channel, replacing the existing river training walls and constructing new flood defence walls, were completed in July 2019.

The Government has announced has committed £82.1m of funding to more than 100 flood schemes across Cumbria and Lancashire in 2020/21.

Read more: