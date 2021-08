Play video

People in Dumfries and Galloway have been urged to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

This call has come from Valerie White, director of public health for NHS Dumfries and Galloway.

She has emphasised that each of the vaccines which has been approved for use are safe.

The comments come after it was revealed last week that Dumfries and Galloway has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Scotland.

She said:

No vaccines are 100 per cent effective but these vaccines are very, very effective at preventing symptomatic disease and hospitalisation. So it's really important that we just keep up that high vaccination uptake. Valerie White, NHS Dumfries and Galloway

