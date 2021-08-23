Work underway to restore two iconic lighthouses on Cumbria's coast

Play video

Report by Matthew Taylor

Work to restore two iconic 19th century lighthouses in west Cumbria is underway.

These two buildings in Whitehaven date back to 1839 and 1841 but have fallen into a poor state of repair.

Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners have secured £144k of funding to bring them back to their former glory.

Most of the money has been awarded through Sellafield Ltd's SiX (social impact, multiplied) programme, with additional funding provided by a variety of donations from Cumbrian people and businesses.

John Baker, chief executive officer of Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners, said: "First and foremost we want to say a big thank you to everyone that has made this project possible. As a not-for-profit organisation, we really appreciate the community coming together to help us deliver this important restoration work for the town.

He pointed out that the organisation has a new asset management system in place and was working to attract new commercial sponsors.

Mr Baker added:

The harbour is a beacon for our town and it's important we look after it and protect it so it can be enjoyed and loved by generations to come. John Baker, Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners

Whitehaven's harbour, as seen from a lighthouse which is being restored. Credit: ITV Border

The project is being managed by Trevor Prowse, who has worked on construction projects in the nuclear industry for more than 30 years and is donating his time to the restoration. Apprentices from Lakes College will also be involved in the work.

Gary McKeating, head of community and development for Sellafield Ltd, said: "Through our SiX programme, our aim is to help create thriving communities where people are proud to live, work and visit. The refurbishment of the lighthouses will be instrumental to the regeneration of Whitehaven and will also help attract and retain visitors and businesses to the area. This in turn supports and complements our other investments in the area such as the Edge, the Hidden Coast programme and the Bus Station Eagle Lab."

Chris Hayes from Whitehaven Town Council said:

We know how passionate everyone is about these buildings and we look forward to seeing their reaction to them once they are fully restored. It's been a difficult 18 months for everyone, so we hope this project will act as a beacon of hope and a sign of brighter times ahead. Chris Hayes, Whitehaven Town Council

It is thought that the work will be completed by the end of October.