Park and ride schemes have been introduced in three places in the Lake District to help ease the pressure on Cumbria’s rural road network.

The travel options in the area include:

A free park and ride in Wasdale.

A free bus from Cockermouth to Buttermere,

Discounted bus fares from Penrith to Ullswater.

Buses run every half an hour, from 9am to 5pm.

The new service is aimed at getting people out of their cars and reducing traffic volumes to the popular tourist area by providing an alternative transport option.

Richard Leafe, Lake District National Park Authority:

Mr Leafe said: "The shuttle bus will really help us this summer to alleviate that pressure. And also make a much more pleasant day out for visitors who come here without the hassle of having to drive their car up a long, narrow, windy Lake District valley road."

It comes after congestion and parking problems have left emergency services struggling to get past parked cars.

Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, Gill Haigh, said: “Summer staycations are in high demand this year and the beautiful Wasdale Valley is understandably very popular with visitors looking to enjoy fabulous scenery or scale England’s highest peak.

"[This will alllow] visitors to get out of their cars and soak up our outstanding scenery without the hassle of driving. Alongside other park and ride services, increased EV charging points and new rail options it forms part of an ever-growing selection of opportunities to both enjoy and help protect our world-class landscape.”