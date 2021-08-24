Meet the University of Cumbria lecturer taking bushcraft (back) to London

Play video

Report by Fiona Marley Paterson

Bushcraft is the art of surviving in the wild, using the natural materials around you.

It has been taught in Ambleside for many years.

The University of Cumbria though is set to take this expertise to London.

Dr Lisa Fenton, who learned about bushcraft and botany growing up in London, will be taking her masters' course to the capital at the university's capital there.

She said:

London is a really diverse place you know it's ecologically - in some ways - more diverse. There's all kinds of plants growing there through cracks in the pavement and through wastegrounds and so on. It's where I learned botany really, was in waste grounds around London and down canal sides Dr Lisa Fenton, University of Cumbria

The first school of bushcraft was the London School of Colonial Instruction put it on in around about 1908. Post-Covid and with the climate crisis, understanding the natural world has perhaps never been more in vogue.

