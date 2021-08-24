Meet the University of Cumbria lecturer taking bushcraft (back) to London
Report by Fiona Marley Paterson
Bushcraft is the art of surviving in the wild, using the natural materials around you.
It has been taught in Ambleside for many years.
The University of Cumbria though is set to take this expertise to London.
Dr Lisa Fenton, who learned about bushcraft and botany growing up in London, will be taking her masters' course to the capital at the university's capital there.
She said:
The first school of bushcraft was the London School of Colonial Instruction put it on in around about 1908. Post-Covid and with the climate crisis, understanding the natural world has perhaps never been more in vogue.
Read more: