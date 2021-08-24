Young people in Cumbria come forward for Covid-19 vaccine

Play video

Report by Ralph Blunsom

Health leaders in Cumbria are part of the national effort across the UK to encourage young people to come forward for their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Across the county drop in clinics are encouraging young people aged between sixteen and seventeen to come forward for their jabs.

This is ahead of their return to school next week.

Mohammed Altayar, a clinical pharmacist in Carlisle, said: "The message is please come in and get your vaccine the clinical data is out there on the effectiveness. We've seen hospital numbers go down we've seen serious illness reduced as a result of the vaccine and other procedures as well."

He added:

The data is out there its safe and all the staff and everyone is trained up to reassure anyone that has any questions. Mohammed Altayar

Among those getting their injection in Carlisle today was 17-year-old Jacob Fidler.

I think its quite important just to make sure that I'm quite safe especially going back to school. I think that I need to be careful especially becasue Im going into my last year of A-levels so especially sitting the exams this next year I need to be safe next year and I do stay in school and get it done. Jacob Fidler

I feel like everyone's not that bothered about getting the jab. Obviously, it's quite a big thing to get it done so everyone stays safe but I feel like everyone's ready to get the jabbut they're just more focussed about other things really outside of school rather than getting the jab. Jacob Fidler

He added: "You need to speak to healthcare professional doctors pharmacists nurses who are experts in their field rather than rely on social media where anyone who doesn't have a scientific background or medical background can write anything."

To try to persuade more young people to come forward the company which runs municipal leisure facilities across much of Cumbria is offering special discounts.

It's good that society as a whole comes together and adds a whole package to encourage takeup of a vaccine which really is vital to us all getting back to the new normality. Tom Rice, Better

