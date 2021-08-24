Young people in Cumbria come forward for Covid-19 vaccine
Report by Ralph Blunsom
Health leaders in Cumbria are part of the national effort across the UK to encourage young people to come forward for their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Across the county drop in clinics are encouraging young people aged between sixteen and seventeen to come forward for their jabs.
This is ahead of their return to school next week.
Mohammed Altayar, a clinical pharmacist in Carlisle, said: "The message is please come in and get your vaccine the clinical data is out there on the effectiveness. We've seen hospital numbers go down we've seen serious illness reduced as a result of the vaccine and other procedures as well."
He added:
Among those getting their injection in Carlisle today was 17-year-old Jacob Fidler.
He added: "You need to speak to healthcare professional doctors pharmacists nurses who are experts in their field rather than rely on social media where anyone who doesn't have a scientific background or medical background can write anything."
To try to persuade more young people to come forward the company which runs municipal leisure facilities across much of Cumbria is offering special discounts.
