A new survey has revealed that Dumfries and Galloway is Scotland's second most popular staycation destination this year.

Sykes Holiday Cottages says tourism bookings in Dumfries and Galloway are up 35% since 2019.

The historic town of Moffat tops the list of 'trending' locations, along with Thornhill and Dumfries.

The Scottish Borders had also been found to be the third most popular holiday spot in 2021.

Bookings to Sykes' holiday cottages throughout Scotland are up 22% over summer and 46% for autumn and winter compared to 2019.

A number of people have taken up hiking during the pandemic

The Scottish staycation trend can be partly explained by the number of people who have taken up hiking as a hobby during the lockdown.

29% of Brits say they opt for Scotland solely for the walking routes and opportunities.

Holidaymakers' other motivations for choosing Scotland are the beautiful scenery, unique wildlife and friendly people.

31% of respondents say Scotland is now on their bucket list for future staycations.

The most popular types of staycation accommodation in Scotland are cottage-style retreats, lakes and mountains getaways, countryside B&B, city break and beachfront escape.

The top five factors influencing Brits' choice of staycation accommodation in Scotland are proximity to walking routes, restaurants, lochs, rural wildlife and shops.

As a result of the surge in demand, domestic travellers are expected to boost the Scottish economy by £16 billion this year.

As a proud Scot myself, it's easy to see why the country is a firm favourite amongst holidaymakers. Graham Donoghue, CEO of Sykes Holiday Cottages

Graham Donoghue, CEO of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: "Scotland provides welcome respite for many looking to escape and explore the great outdoors after being cooped up over the past 18 months - and we're seeing this reflected in a surge of bookings for the rest of this year, and even into 2022.

"The pandemic will have a lasting impact on us all, and this is especially true for how people holiday. The shift towards holidays at home is likely to stick and we expect people to continue opting for 'Scotcations' in the years to come."

The 10 most popular regions for travel in Scotland in 2021 are:

1. The Highlands

2. Dumfries and Galloway

3. Scottish Borders

4. Aberdeenshire

5. Argyll and Bute

6. Perth and Kinross

7. Moray

8. Fife

9. South Ayrshire

10. Angus

The 10 most popular locations for travel in Scotland in 2021 are:

1. Southerness

2. Kirkcudbright

3. Grantown-on-Spey

4. Tomintoul

5. Whithorn

6. Gatehouse of Fleet

7. Portknockie

8. Isle of Whithorn

9. Newtonmore

10. Moffat