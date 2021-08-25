Meet the athletes from our region going for gold at the Tokyo Paralympics

The Paralympics are underway in Tokyo and our region has several athletes who will be representing Team GB.

Here is a rundown of the local athletes who are going for gold in Japan.

Sammi Kinghorn

Samantha Kinghorn from Gordon in the Scottish Borders is a para-athlete. Sammi made her Paralympic debut in Rio 2016 and went on to become a double world champion at the London 2017 World Championships.

Libby Clegg

Newcastleton siblings Libby and Stephen are two of three Paralympians in the Clegg family. Their brother James isn't competing this time around but brought home a bronze medal in 2012.

This will be Libby's fourth Paralympic Games. The sprinter won two golds in Rio and will be hoping to add to her medal collection.

Stephen Clegg Credit: PA Images

Stephen will be hoping to impress in the pool - in 2016 he came fifth in 100m backstoke. This time he'll be hoping to secure a medal.

Anna Nicholson Credit: Nissan

Anna Nicholson from Cumbria will be taking a break from her job as an engineer to compete. She will represent Paralympics GB in the shot put, following her outstanding performances in the qualifying rounds.

Nathan MacQueen Credit: PA Images

Nathan MacQueen will be aiming for success in the archery. The 29-year-old, who's from Dumfries, has already won multiple medals at European and World level.

All the best in Tokyo to all of our athletes.