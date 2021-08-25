NHS Borders doctor describes "unprecedented pressures" on the front line
The medical director of NHS Borders has spoken of exhausted staff, low morale and "unprecedented pressures".
Dr Lynn McCallum made the comments in an interview with ITV Border today.
Her comments come on the same day that the Scottish Government announced recovery plan for Scotland's NHS, with more than £1bn committed to this project.
Dr McCallum said:
NHS Borders has postponed all scheduled, routing operations until September 5 because of a shortage of beds.
Dr McCallum said the busy situation is having an effect on the staff.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon: 'can't rule out' bringing back restrictions in Scotland
One person who has been affected is Samantha Miller, from Hawick.
She has had three procedures cancelled since the beginning of July and has no date for a further one. It's a procedure to diagnose suspected endometriosis.
In the meantime she's in a lot of pain which limits what she's able to do and is taking painkillers.
Last week, the chief executive of NHS Borders, Ralph Roberts, said it would take "years" for the health board to clear its backlog of operations.