The medical director of NHS Borders has spoken of exhausted staff, low morale and "unprecedented pressures".

Dr Lynn McCallum made the comments in an interview with ITV Border today.

Her comments come on the same day that the Scottish Government announced recovery plan for Scotland's NHS, with more than £1bn committed to this project.

Dr McCallum said:

We are facing unprecedented pressures that we have never seen in our working careers before. We've obviously had 18 months of the pandemic to date which has taken a really significant impact upon our staff. We are running additional services such as vaccination services, testing services, trace and protect services that we haven't run before. In terms of staff our staff are absolutely exhausted. Dr Lynn McCallum, NHS Borders

NHS Borders has postponed all scheduled, routing operations until September 5 because of a shortage of beds.

Dr McCallum said the busy situation is having an effect on the staff.

Morale is at an all-time low. I guess we are currently in the height of summer but the system feels like we are in the worst winter that any of us have ever experienced. Dr Lynn McCallum, NHS Borders

One person who has been affected is Samantha Miller, from Hawick.

She has had three procedures cancelled since the beginning of July and has no date for a further one. It's a procedure to diagnose suspected endometriosis.

In the meantime she's in a lot of pain which limits what she's able to do and is taking painkillers.

Last week, the chief executive of NHS Borders, Ralph Roberts, said it would take "years" for the health board to clear its backlog of operations.