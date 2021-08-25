Teenager airlifted to hospital after 'incident involving e-scooter' in Carlisle

A 14-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital with a head injury after an incident which "involved a single E-scooter".

This happened on Crosshill Drive in Carlisle at approximately 12:25pm today.

Officers from Cumbria Constabulary were called to the scene by the North West Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed she had been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 quoting log 98 of August 25.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.