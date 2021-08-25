Universal Credit: how the ITV Border region will be affected by changes to the benefit
More than a third of families with children in our region will be affected by a cut in Universal Credit payments due to come into effect later this years.
A £20-a-week uplift to the benefit was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is set to expire at the end of next month.
Charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has carried out analysis of how this will impact Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.
Its research shows that 37 per cent percent of families with children in the ITV Border region will be affected by the reduction, which equates to more than 50,000 such families. Across our region that means more than £52m pounds a year that has been helping the poorest families would not be available to them.
Across the whole of Great Britain the figure is nearly £6bn a year.
A Government spokesperson said:
