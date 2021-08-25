More than a third of families with children in our region will be affected by a cut in Universal Credit payments due to come into effect later this years.

A £20-a-week uplift to the benefit was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is set to expire at the end of next month.

Charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has carried out analysis of how this will impact Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Its research shows that 37 per cent percent of families with children in the ITV Border region will be affected by the reduction, which equates to more than 50,000 such families. Across our region that means more than £52m pounds a year that has been helping the poorest families would not be available to them.

Across the whole of Great Britain the figure is nearly £6bn a year.

A Government spokesperson said:

Universal Credit has provided a vital safety net for six million people during the pandemic. The temporary uplift is part of a £400bn support package which continues beyond the ending of restrictions. Our focus now is on our multi-billion pound Plan for Jobs, which will support people in the long-term by helping them learn new skills and increase their hours or find new work. Government spokesperson

