ITV Border has rediscovered rarely seen footage of Charlie Watts alongside his Rolling Stones bandmates in Cumbria in 1964.

The drummer died this week - on August 24 - at the age of 80.

This footage was recorded by Border Television - the predecessor of ITV Border - while the band were in Carlisle on tour.

This silent footage shows the group outside our then studios in Durranhill as well as at the ABC on Warwick Road, where the group were performing.

The drummer had been a part of the band since 1963 and played on era-defining tracks including (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Paint It Black, Jumpin' Jack Flash and Brown Sugar.

Sir Mick Jagger paid tribute to his bandmate of almost 60 years on social media, sharing a picture of Watts smiling while seated behind a drumkit.

The Stones played at the ABC on September 17, 1964, before making their way to Newcastle for their next concert.