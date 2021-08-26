Covid-19 infections increased by nine per cent in Cumbria in the week ending August 20.

This is an increase from 1,270 the week before to 1,382.

For the third week in a row Allerdale had the greatest number of new cases with 276 new infections.

Eden overtook Barrow-in-Furness in having the highest rate of new cases with 434 new cases per 100,000 members of the population.

It is thought though that the rising rates in Eden have peaked and are now falling.

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s director of public health, said:

Although the rise in cases we’ve seen this week is smaller compared to the previous seven days, it’s still an increase and shows infection rates are only moving in one direction now. Evidence shows that case numbers are not being driven by tourism, but by local outbreaks. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

He added: "It’s important during the last few days of the summer holidays Cumbrians remain vigilant and do everything they can to protect themselves and their families."

Rates in Eden and Barrow-in-Furness were above both the national and regional average rates of 329 and 306 new cases per 100,000 respectively.

New cases increased from the previous week in Allerdale, Carlisle and Eden; new cases in all other Cumbrian districts decreased or remained the same.

The 12-18-years-old age group accounted for the greatest number of new cases in Cumbria - 223 - and the greatest rate of new cases in Cumbria, 609 new cases per 100,000.

The 50-59-years-old age group experienced the greatest numerical increase in new cases.

The number of new people admitted to hospital with a Covid-19 positive status dropped from the previous week though the exact number has not been published.

Positive progress with the vaccination programme continued, with data up to 24 August showing 87% of Cumbrian’s aged 15+ now having received their first dose and 79% their second.