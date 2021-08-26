NHS Borders medical director calls for end to abuse of staff

Play video

The medical director of NHS Borders has told ITV Border that staff are being abused both in-person and online.

Lynn McCallum has asked for patience while they tackle "unprecedented pressure" following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland.

The health board has had to cancel all scheduled and routine operations until September 5 as a result of a shortage of beds. Its chief executive has admitted it will take "years" for the current treatment backlog to be cleared.

Dr McCallum said:

As society has opened up and we have moved back to a much more normal way of living, [there's a public perception] that health should be able to do the same. I think we need to recognise that 18 months ago we were standing on doorsteps and clapping hands for healthcare heroes. Now what we are seeing is quite a lot of abuse towards our staff, in-person and on social media as well. Lynn McCallum, NHS Borders

Dr McCallum has also spoken about the low morale among staff, who are exhausted as a result of the situation in health over the last 18 months.

She added:

The pressures in the system are absolutely immense and our staff are utterly exhausted and the last thing they need to be doing is reading abusive comments on social media or receiving abusive comments face-to face. Lynn McCallum, NHS Borders

NHS Borders has also been subject of a surprise inspection by Healthcare Improvement Scotland, which visited the Borders General Hospital last month. It focussed on issues related to Covid-19.

Ian Smith, head of quality of care at the organisation, said:

During this inspection, we found that the cleanliness of the environment was good and the majority of patient equipment was clean. In addition, COVID-19 information and guidance signage in the public areas was very good. Moreover, staff told us that they felt well supported during the pandemic. Ian Smith, Healthcare Improvement Scotland

He added:

However, clinical waste and used or infectious linen must be stored securely and personal protective equipment must be worn appropriately by all staff. Ian Smith, Healthcare Improvement Scotland

In response, Sarah Horan, director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals said: “This inspection focused on Covid-19 and it is reassuring to know that staff are familiar with and are able to describe the systems we have in place to assess patients on admission for Covid-19 and relate the different processes in place for Covid-19 testing. The past 18 months have seen constant change with new and updated processes being put in place in response to the pandemic, so there has been an awful lot for staff to learn and adopt as part of daily practice.

“I am also pleased that staff told the inspectors they felt well supported during the pandemic. The wellbeing of staff is of the highest priority for us and hearing this is encouraging. The pandemic is far from over however and we will continue to focus support on staff as they deal with significant ongoing challenges and pressures in a very busy healthcare system.

“In some cases inspectors observed staff wearing PPE when it was not required, and in a number of other instances it was either put on too early in advance of starting a procedure, or not taken off immediately after completing a procedure. This resulted in a requirement in relation to the appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand hygiene practices. We recognise that the practices observed by the inspectors could present an element of risk to patients and other staff and have addressed this through reminder communications and our regular programme of infection control spot checking procedures.

“Having to cease patient centred visiting during the pandemic has been very difficult for everyone involved and it was reassuring that the inspectors found our processes in relation to reducing the risks to patients, staff and visitors to our wards to be robust.

She also thanks the inspectors for their feedback and staff for their work.

The full report can be read here.