Health bosses say staff at Borders General Hospital are dealing with 'immense pressure'.

There has been an increase in Covid patients, high numbers in attendance at the Accident and Emergency department and long waits for those who require inpatient care

NHS Borders have also put the rise in demand down to increased need for Mental Health and Primary & Community services.

As a result, the hospital has announced that only essential visits are to be allowed. The changes come into force straight away.

It's hoped the move will free up NHS workers to care for very poorly patients and reduce the risk of visitors, unknowingly bringing Covid into the hospital, if they have no symptoms.

Our services are under extreme pressure and we really need the help of the Borders community. Ralph Roberts, Chief Executive

Ralph Roberts added: "As you have done throughout the Pandemic please help us and yourselves by behaving safely and sensibly whenever possible. While we are now all able to enjoy much more freedom than has been possible over the last year there are several steps we can all take to protect ourselves, our loved ones and to reduce the pressure on our local services."

Borders General Hospital are also reminding the public of measures that can better protect us all from the virus;