On England's late summer Bank Holiday weekend, there are renewed calls for visitors to the Lake District to follow the Countryside Code.

The issue of fly campers - or wIld campers - leaving litter and equipment behind has been a problem throughout the season.

It's been an issue in previous years - One park ranger says it can have long term implications.

Play video

The Lake District National Park have put out messaging ahead of the bank holiday - in the hopes people will remember to respect the Countryside they're enjoying.