Renewed calls for visitors to the Lake District to follow the Countryside Code
On England's late summer Bank Holiday weekend, there are renewed calls for visitors to the Lake District to follow the Countryside Code.
The issue of fly campers - or wIld campers - leaving litter and equipment behind has been a problem throughout the season.
Campsite closes after staycationers leave behind gazebos, airbeds and tents
Campers leave behind tents, empty bottles and sleeping bags near Thirlmere
It's been an issue in previous years - One park ranger says it can have long term implications.
The Lake District National Park have put out messaging ahead of the bank holiday - in the hopes people will remember to respect the Countryside they're enjoying.