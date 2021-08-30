Play video

Dr Tim Patterson, of NHS Borders.

People across the south of Scotland have been given another reminder to come forward for their Covid-19 vaccination.

This call comes as Dumfries and Galloway recorded one of the highest rates of the virus in Europe.

In the week ending the 22nd August 2021n - the most recently published data - a total of 913 new cases was recorded, more than doubling from 452 the week before. Numbers of close contacts rose to 2186, and as with cases, more than double the 1059 recorded the previous week.

The district's rate is 626 per 100,000 people.

Andrew Rideout, consultant in public health at NHS Dumfries and Galloway, said:

We are learning week by week, month by month about the difference being made as a result of high numbers of people being vaccinated, and the one certainty is that it is helping in the prevention of serious illness when people contract the virus. Andrew Rideout, NHS Dumfries and Galloway

Dr Rideout added: “The incidence of people being hospitalised due to illness through Covid-19 is significantly less than it was in waves one and two. However, cases continue to increase. The virus still poses a risk and has the potential to significantly disrupt our everyday lives, and essential services like education and health and social care.

In the Scottish Borders Tim Patterson, joint director of public health with NHS Borders, told ITV Border that approximately 70 new cases are being recorded every day in the area.

Dr Patterson added: "Positvity rate has increased from around 300 per 100,00 to around 420 per 100.000 which is a very high rate but it does seem to be affecting mainly the younger population and those who still need to be vaccinated especially in the under 25 age groups"

For vaccine information for Dumfries and Galloway, click here, for the Scottish Borders, click here.