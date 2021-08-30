Man dies after late-night crash on Dumfries and Galloway road

A man has died following a crash on a road in Dumfries and Galloway.

This happened on the A75, near the turning for the B7020, between Annan and Dumfries at about 11.50pm yesterday.

He was a pedestrian and the collision involved him and a Vauxhall Insignia.

The man died at the scene and has not bee identified while those in the car were taken to hospital. The identities of those involved have not been released.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

Emergency services attended however the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the car, a Vauxhall Insignia travelling east, were taken to hospital as a precaution. Police Scotland

The road was closed following the crash and reopened at 7.35am today.

Officers are continuing their investigation into the collision and have asked anyone with any information to call 101 and quote incident number 4724 of August 29.

Read more: