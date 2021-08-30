Nicola Sturgeon exits self-isolation after testing negative for Covid-19

Nicola Sturgeon has ended her period of self-isolation after testing negative for Covid-19.

Scotland’s First Minister made the announcement via her Twitter feed, adding that she would be carrying out lateral flow tests regularly.

She had been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19. This was announced via her Twitter feed yesterday.

A PCR test revealed a negative result.

In her tweet Ms Sturgeon said: "Relieved to report that my PCR test is negative. Coupled with fact I’m double vaccinated - with second dose more than 2 weeks ago - that means I no longer need to isolate. I’ll still be doing regular LFD tests as added precaution tho - and encourage everyone else to do likewise."

Under coronavirus rules, double-vaccinated adults and all children can avoid self-isolation if they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus so long as they are symptomless and provide a negative PCR test.

The First Minister had her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine in June.

Scotland has recorded another record number of new coronavirus cases, with 7,113 people testing positive for the first time, according to Scottish Government figures published on Sunday

The number of patients in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus infections has also risen for the ninth consecutive day, reaching 507, with 52 in intensive care.

Earlier Ms Sturgeon urged people to follow health advice and take sensible precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

She tweeted: “We are seeing a rising curve of cases in Scotland.

“It’s reassuring that vaccines are preventing the levels of serious health harms that case numbers like this would once have caused.

“However, we can’t be complacent and are monitoring carefully.

“In meantime, please take care.”