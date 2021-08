A team of 16 has rescued a sheep in the Lake District.

Members of Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team were made aware of the animal, which was stuck in a ravine in Greenside beck, by its farmer yesterday evening.

One who lives near the location assessed that a rope rescue would be needed and 15 other team members who had been attending a practice session joined to carry out the procedure.

A spokesperson for the ream said:

The sheep was grateful for the assistance and rushed off to eat grass not even hanging around for any photo opportunities. This was a good practice session for the team, we are always happy to assist the local farmers with such situations as a thank you for using their land for practices and driving tracks and farm land to get to rescues. Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team

Read more: