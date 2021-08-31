Carlisle mothers set up group to help with new parents' mental health

Play video

Report by Fiona Marley Paterson

Two mothers from Carlisle have started a baby group - with a difference.

It has an emphasis on supporting mums, with the aim of promoting positive mental health during their children's early lives.

Becky Carruthers and Jessica Allason are behind Feel Good Mama Meets, which aims to meet in the city once a month.

The idea of the group meeting up, is to encourage new mums to make new friends and provide support to each other. This differs from many other baby groups where the focus is primarily on infants.

Jessica said: