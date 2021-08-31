Paralympian Stephen Clegg has taken his second bronze medal of the Tokyo tournament.

The swimmer - from Newcastleton in the Scottish Borders - came third in the S12 100m freestyle final in Tokyo in the early hours of this morning.

He also broke his second British record of the Games with his time of 53.43.

Today's medal adds to the bronze he took in the S12 100m backstroke race last week, which he won with a time of 1.01.27.

His win came on a successful day for the GB team, when it won several medals. The team is second in the medals table, behind the People's Republic of China.

He will be back in the pool on Friday for the S12 100m butterfly heats.

Stephen is one of five athletes from our region who has travelled to Tokyo for the Games and is - so far - the only one to have won medals.