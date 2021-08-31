Volunteers start at project to uncover Roman bathhouse in Carlisle

Volunteers have started working on an archeological project designed to showcase the Roman heritage of Carlisle.

They are excavating a bathhouse on the site of the city's cricket club in Stanwix.

It was discovered in 2017 and the dig will be carried out with supervision from professional archaeologists.

This is part of the the Uncovering Roman Carlisle project, which recently received a £99,000 National Lottery Heritage Fund grant and will run for an 18 months.

The site will be open every day between 9.30am - 4pm for people to visit. Volunteers can also sign up to take part here.

Staff at Tullie House will also hold object handling sessions with updates from the dig every Friday and Saturday.

Read more: