Murderer jailed for life after killing man in Dumfries and Galloway
A murderer has been jailed after killing a man in Lockerbie.
Stefan McCormack, 33, was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 16 years for the murder of Rafal Sieja in Lockerbie in July 2019.
McCormack appeared at the High Court in Glasgow today fo sentencing, having been convicted of murder on Wednesday, August 4.His victim was found injured in The Black Bull, Station Road, Lockerbie, on Saturday, 6, July, 2019 and died in hospital three weeks later.Detective Inspector Dean Little, of Dumfries CID said:
He added: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.”