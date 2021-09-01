Murderer jailed for life after killing man in Dumfries and Galloway

A murderer has been jailed after killing a man in Lockerbie.

Stefan McCormack, 33, was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 16 years for the murder of Rafal Sieja in Lockerbie in July 2019.

McCormack appeared at the High Court in Glasgow today fo sentencing, having been convicted of murder on Wednesday, August 4.His victim was found injured in The Black Bull, Station Road, Lockerbie, on Saturday, 6, July, 2019 and died in hospital three weeks later.Detective Inspector Dean Little, of Dumfries CID said:

The sentencing of Stefan McCormack will hopefully provide the family of Rafal Sieja with some closure. This was an unprovoked attack from an individual which led to a man losing his life. Stefan will now have to face the consequences of his actions and this sentence shows the commitment of Police Scotland to bringing criminals of this nature to justice. DI Dean Little, Police Scotland

He added: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.”