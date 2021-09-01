Scottish Borders para-athlete Sammi Kinghorn wins first Paralympic medal

Scottish Borders para-athlete Sammi Kinghorn has won her first-ever Paralympic medal.

She took bronze in the women's final of the 100m in the T53 class, which is for athletes who have full use of their arms but limited trunk usage and limited lower limb functionality.

This is the third medal which athletes from our region have won at the Tokyo Games. Swimmer Stephen Clegg, who is also from the Scottish Borders, has taken the other two.

Sammi took part in the final just after 12.30pm UK time and finished third with a time of 16:53.

She was involved in an accident on her family's farm in 2010 which damaged her spinal chord and meant she needed to use a wheelchair for the future. A visit to Stoke Mandeville Stadium first interested her in para-athletics.

Sammi made her Paralympic debut in Rio 2016 and went on to become a double world champion at the London 2017 World Championships.

She is due to take to the track again tomorrow for the heats of the women's T53 400m.

Other athletes from our region are also due to compete tomorrow.

Cumbria's Anna Nicholson is set to take part in the final of the women's F53 shot put final.

Newcastleton's Libby Clegg will take part in the T11 women's 200m heat.

