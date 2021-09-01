Scottish Borders records Scotland's highest Covid-19 death figure

The Scottish Borders recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland in the past week, according to the latest data.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures show 10,554 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

The latest data shows 48 fatalities mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 23 to August 29, an increase of seven on the previous seven days.

Seven of the deaths occurred in the Scottish Borders council area - the largest number in the country.

Six deaths were recorded in Glasgow and five in East Lothian, with 20 council areas registering at least one death.

Of the latest deaths, nine were people were aged under 65, 11 were 65-74, and 28 were 75 or older.

The majority of the deaths took place in hospitals, while seven were in care homes, and five were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

The NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

The total number of deaths registered in Scotland in the week to August 29 was 1,099, up by 100 (10%) on the five-year average.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: