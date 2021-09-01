Scottish Borders town centre statue attacked

A well-loved statue in Galashiels town centre has been vandalised.

Part of the Coulter's Candy statue on Market Square - which is dedicated to Robert Coltart, author of the children's song of the same name - has been knocked to the ground.

It was erected in the town two years ago.

Christine Graeme MSP, who represents Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, said she was "saddened" by the "mindless vandalism".

I was there at the unveiling of these statues and have met the sculptor, Innerleithen-based Angela Hunter, and saw how much pride there was in the work. It's disappointing to see that some people place so little value in that. I know the people of Galashiels will want to see this restored as soon as possible and I hope that the police are able to apprehend the cuprit or culprits quickly. Christine Graeme MSP

Police Scotland has said that enquiries are ongoing to find out the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information can contact them on 101.