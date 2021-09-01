Scottish Borders town centre statue attacked
A well-loved statue in Galashiels town centre has been vandalised.
Part of the Coulter's Candy statue on Market Square - which is dedicated to Robert Coltart, author of the children's song of the same name - has been knocked to the ground.
It was erected in the town two years ago.
Christine Graeme MSP, who represents Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, said she was "saddened" by the "mindless vandalism".
Police Scotland has said that enquiries are ongoing to find out the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information can contact them on 101.